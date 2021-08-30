Snap Counts: Select Browns starters get 2 series of work vs. Falcons

— S John Johnson III, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., DT Malik Jackson and LB Anthony Walker Jr. got their first action of the preseason on defense. Jackson played four snaps while Johnson, Harrison and Walker were on the field for two series (17 plays).

— S Sheldrick Redwine also made his preseason debut and played 25 snaps.

— CBs Brian Allen and A.J. Green led the defense with 49 and 45 snaps, respectively. Green got the start on the opposite side of the field from Greg Newsome II.

—Sheldon Day (36) and Tommy Togiai (32) were the busiest among the team's defensive tackles.

— Cameron Malveaux (29) and Curtis Weaver (27) got the most work at defensive end.