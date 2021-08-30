Snap Counts: Select Browns starters get 2 series of work vs. Falcons

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' preseason finale in Atlanta.
— Baker Mayfield, four of Cleveland's five projected starting offensive linemen — Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin — Austin Hooper and Kareem Hunt all made their respective preseason debuts Sunday. They saw the field for two series, which spanned 16 plays. Mayfield and the linemen played all 16 while Hunt and Hooper played 10 snaps apiece.
— Third-round rookie WR Anthony Schwartz, who has dealt with a hamstring injury, made his preseason debut and played 19 snaps.
— Jordan Franks, who was sharing the field with his brother Feleipe, was very busy, playing 50 snaps as he vies for a spot in Cleveland's tight ends room. Franks had his most productive night of the preseason, catching four passes for 45 yards.
— T Chris Hubbard (32), who is just nine months removed from a serious knee injury, received his most extensive action of the preseason.
— Fourth-round rookie T James Hudson III was among the team leaders with 63 snaps.
— QBs Case Keenum (26) and Kyle Lauletta (37) wrapped things up for the Browns offense under center.
— S John Johnson III, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., DT Malik Jackson and LB Anthony Walker Jr. got their first action of the preseason on defense. Jackson played four snaps while Johnson, Harrison and Walker were on the field for two series (17 plays).
— S Sheldrick Redwine also made his preseason debut and played 25 snaps.
— CBs Brian Allen and A.J. Green led the defense with 49 and 45 snaps, respectively. Green got the start on the opposite side of the field from Greg Newsome II.
—Sheldon Day (36) and Tommy Togiai (32) were the busiest among the team's defensive tackles.
— Cameron Malveaux (29) and Curtis Weaver (27) got the most work at defensive end.
