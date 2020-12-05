The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Tennessee Titans

2. Beautiful Baker

It certainly seems that, of late, Mayfield detests throwing interceptions as much as he detests skim milk. Mayfield has the second-longest interception free passing streak in the NFL. After the opening interception against the Bengals, Mayfield has been blemish-free with seven touchdown passes across what is basically a full five-game span. That streak likely will have to extend to a sixth game against a Titans team that has only five giveaways all season. So, in order to win the turnover battle this week, the Browns and Mayfield will have to play with a clean sheet.

Last year against the Titans, Mayfield threw three interceptions in the Week 1 loss to the Titans, including a pick-six to Malcolm Butler. History shouldn't repeat itself Sunday, as Mayfield has evolved into a different quarterback. He is taking great care of the football and making huge plays on third and fourth downs. Mayfield has also been thriving from a clean pocket or without pressure on his play-action keepers. For the year, Mayfield is completing 67 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 110 when not under pressure. That matches up very well with a Titans defense that is dead last on third downs, allowing a 53 percent conversion rate, and struggles to get to the quarterback. For the year, the Titans have just 14 sacks, which is the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Mayfield should have time to throw behind the incredible Browns offensive line and pick apart what has been a beleaguered Titans back seven. If he does that and takes care of the football, his quarterback rating is likely to top 100 this week, and you know what that means. Amazingly enough, the Browns are 8-0 and are averaging 30.8 points per game when Mayfield's quarterback rating is better than 70. Fun fact for this week is the Titans have allowed 10 of the 11 quarterbacks to face them to produce a rating in excess of 70, seven at 90 or better and three over 100.

3. Get out to a fast start and run our offense for 4 quarters

The Browns are undefeated this year when leading after the first quarter, leading at halftime or leading after three quarters. In seven of the team's eight wins, the Browns were up at the half and handled their business to earn the win.

Getting out to a quick start Sunday is, perhaps, more important than ever. The Browns want to be able to run their offense and utilize an effective ground game combined with play-action passing to put points on the scoreboard. They do not want to have to go to more of a drop-back oriented passing attack and chase points. Plus, Chubb and Hunt are the best fourth quarter closers in the NFL, and you need the lead to be able to feed your superstar running backs. In the fourth quarter, Chubb has rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per carry. Hunt has chipped in 306 yards and two scores of his own at 5 yards per carry.

Furthermore, the Titans feel the exact same way about the need to have a quick start on their side. They want to feed Henry, utilize play-action passing and play their style of offense. The Titans, like the Browns, do not want to chase points as a drop-back passing team and likely believe they have the best fourth quarter closer in Henry. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Henry has rushed for 431 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.