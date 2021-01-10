The Winning Mix: 4 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

For the second straight week, it will be the Browns and the Steelers in the most important game of the 2020 season.

Last week, the Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 with a 24-22 victory over the Steelers. In that game, the Steelers played without QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pro Bowl C Maurkice Pouncey, Pro Bowl DL Cameron Heyward and likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt. Nonetheless, the Browns did what they had to do to win the game and followed their very successful formula for winning in 2020 by getting off to a fast start and winning the turnover battle.

This week, we already know the Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl G Joel Bitonio and others because of COVID-19. The team remains undeterred and focused on the task of beating a Steelers team that has lost four of its last five games after starting the season 11-0. They must follow their formula for success, play physical, limit big plays and control the point of attack.

I will expand on that even further in this week's playoff bonus four-part Winning Mix.

1. Get out to a fast start

In just one week, the dynamics surrounding this game have changed dramatically. In Week 17, the Browns were the heavy favorites and had all of the pressure to win on them given that their season was on the line and everyone expected they would prevail. This week, the Steelers have become the heavy favorites following the news that both Stefanski and Bitonio would miss this game. This time, the pressure of the expectations is squarely on the shoulders of the Steelers.

The Browns need to get out to a fast start to show the Steelers exactly what we know to be true, that this is a team that has and will overcome any and all adversity to continue to find ways to win this season. Put the pressure squarely on the Steelers to have to mount a second-half comeback with their season on the line and their Super Bowl window. The Browns are 10-0 this season when they have the lead at the half. They beat the Steelers when they held an early lead and they failed to win back in Week 6 when they got into a hole early. That fast start and halftime lead seems very important this week.

2. Win the turnover battle

By this point, I am sure those of you who read the Winning Mix are quite used to seeing this key to victory following the opening key. Well, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Just as the Browns are now 10-0 this year when leading at the half, they are also 10-0 when neutral or winning the turnover battle. Much like the first key, the Browns won the turnover battle in Week 17 and won the game against the Steelers. They lost the turnover battle in Week 6 and lost the game to the Steelers.