Anthony Schwartz ready to show he's 'not just a speed guy' in rookie season

Anthony Schwartz doesn't want his only notable football characteristic to be about his speed and deep-ball ability.

That's what many people saw first when the Browns drafted Schwartz in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His time of 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash was the fastest of any prospect in the draft class, and it's the best draft measurement Schwartz had to showcase his value to an NFL team.

But Schwartz wants everyone to know he can use it efficiently, too — not just with deep balls, but in every play of the playbook.

"I'm not just a speed guy," Schwartz said. "I'm not just a guy who is going to run deep or do screens. I'm a guy who can run the whole route tree, get in and out of breaks and run every route."

The Browns believe Schwartz.

They drafted him because they think he'll add another complementary piece to their already-crowded receivers room, which is headlined by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Behind them are Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, three players who stepped up last season when Beckham suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7.

But none of those players possess the same speed as Schwartz, who can already be labeled as one of the fastest players in the NFL. He starred as a track athlete at American Heritage High School in Florida and was named the 2018 Gatorade track athlete of the year as a senior. He also won the silver medal in the 100 meters (10.22) at the IAAF world championships in Finland and took the gold medal in the 4x100 relay (38.88) for Team USA.

"The fastest I have ever felt was probably my senior year in high school at my state meet when I ran a 10.07 (100-meter dash)," he said. "Everything came together smoothly. I honestly felt like I was floating in the air. That is how fast I felt I was moving.

"The good thing is I still feel like that now, even with all (the weight) I have put on from there. It is a great thing to still have that speed."

That's why Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry gave him a call in the third round of the draft Friday evening.

And Berry made sure to emphasize Schwartz won't be solely featured as a speedy, deep-ball threat, either.