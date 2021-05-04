Breaking down the Browns' roster position-by-position after the 2021 NFL Draft

QBs

Returning: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Kyle Lauletta

Added in free agency: N/A

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: No changes here, which is a theme that will stay true with nearly every position on the offense. Mayfield is locked in at QB1 after he produced his best NFL season with 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He'll enter 2021 with the same head coach and offensive coordinator for the first time in his career.

RBs

Returning: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, John Kelly

Added in free agency: Tre Harbison

Drafted: Demetric Felton

Analysis: Chubb and Hunt, the top catalysts behind the Browns' sixth-ranked rushing attack last season, are setting out to be even better in 2021. Felton was added to the room as a sixth-round pick and has potential as both a receiver and returner. He could compete with Johnson, who handled kick returning duties in the second half of last season, for a backup role.

FBs

Returning: Andy Janovich, Johnny Stanton

Added in free agency: N/A

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The fullback position played a valuable role in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense last year, and it will again in 2021, which is why the two players at the position last year are back for Year 2.

WRs

Returning: Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, JoJo Natson, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Ryan Switzer, Alexander Hollins, Derrick Willies

Added in free agency: N/A

Drafted: Anthony Schwartz

Analysis: The receivers room was already slated to get better in 2021 with the return of Beckham, who missed nine games last year with a season-ending ACL injury. He, as well as Landry, will be the top two targets again for Mayfield in 2021. The addition of Schwartz, the fastest receiver of the draft class, offers another deep-ball weapon to the group.

TEs

Returning: Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Stephen Carlson, Jordan Franks, Kyle Markway

Added in free agency: N/A

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns' tight ends provided plenty of aid as receivers and blockers last season, and the core three players of the group — Hooper, Njoku and Bryant — are back to stabilize the position again.

OTs

Returning: Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr., Chris Hubbard, Alex Taylor

Added in free agency: Greg Senat

Drafted: James Hudson

Analysis: Conklin and Wills are the core of the Browns' future at tackle. Hubbard's 2020 season ended early with an ACL injury, but he should return as a swing tackle candidate next season. Hudson, a fourth-round pick, is a quality developmental piece who could be relied on if injuries affect the position.

Cs

Returning: JC Tretter, Nick Harris, Javon Patterson,

Added in free agency: Romeo McKnight

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: Harris proved in Week 15 that he was capable of playing guard, too, and is a reliable depth piece for the interior line. Tretter will enter his ninth NFL season and hold down the starting role.

OGs

Returning: Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Drew Forbes, Michael Dunn, Blake Hance, Colby Gossett

Added in free agency: Cordel Iwuagwu

Drafted: N/A