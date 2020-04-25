Browns land SEC talents, focus on top defensive needs on Day 2

Apr 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

After patching their offensive line and tackling arguably their biggest team need in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry and honed in on fixing some of the biggest holes the Browns had on defense Friday on Day 2.

Cleveland selected safety Grant Delpit, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and linebacker Jacob Phillips with its three picks to finish the early rounds. All of them have an SEC-school background, and all will have a shot at making significant contributions to the Browns defense as rookies.

"We added three good players to the defense at all three levels," Stefanski said in his post-draft conference call with local reporters. "I think each one of them is a schematic fit for us in what we want to do. We wanted to add good players to our team, and it so happened that it was three players on the defense tonight."

Each of the draft picks addresses what were arguably the three biggest needs the Browns had on defense.

Even though Cleveland signed NFL veterans Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo at safety in the weeks before the draft, it needed to add more depth to a position group that struggled with injuries and consistency last season. Delpit, one of the most dynamic safeties in LSU's storied history at the position, should fix that problem.

Photos: Grant Delpit through the years

The Browns have selected Grant Delpit in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Delpit
1 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
2 / 30

Grant Delpit

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Grant Delpit
3 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
4 / 30

Grant Delpit

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Grant Delpit
5 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
6 / 30

Grant Delpit

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Grant Delpit
7 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
8 / 30

Grant Delpit

AJ Mast
Grant Delpit
9 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
10 / 30

Grant Delpit

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Grant Delpit
11 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
12 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
13 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
14 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
15 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
16 / 30

Grant Delpit

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Grant Delpit
17 / 30

Grant Delpit

AJ Mast
Grant Delpit
18 / 30

Grant Delpit

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Grant Delpit
19 / 30

Grant Delpit

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Grant Delpit
20 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
21 / 30

Grant Delpit

Matthew Hinton/AP
Grant Delpit
22 / 30

Grant Delpit

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Grant Delpit
23 / 30

Grant Delpit

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Grant Delpit
24 / 30

Grant Delpit

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Grant Delpit
25 / 30

Grant Delpit

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Grant Delpit
26 / 30

Grant Delpit

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Grant Delpit
27 / 30

Grant Delpit

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Grant Delpit
28 / 30

Grant Delpit

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Grant Delpit
29 / 30

Grant Delpit

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Grant Delpit
30 / 30

Grant Delpit

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Delpit, who won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award -- given to the best defensive back in college footballmade plays from multiple pre-snap positions as a free safety for the Tigers. Berry and Stefanski listed his versatility as their favorite reason for his selection and have plans to use it from the start, which should help expand the amount of looks Joe Woods can have with his defense in his first year as Cleveland's defensive coordinator.

"You saw him play every job in the back end, except corner," Stefanski said. "He can be in the post. He can be down low. He can play nickel. He can play dime. A guy that can play across the defense was impressive. He is certainly a playmaker, and something we will stress is making plays on the ball."

With Elliott, the Browns added a potential long-term option at a position that ran short on depth last season. Cleveland is set at defensive tackle with Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi and Andrew Billings, so the Browns can give Elliott, a second-team AP All-American last fall, time to develop.

Photos: Jordan Elliott through the years

The Browns have selected Jordan Elliott in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jordan Elliott
1 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
Jordan Elliott
2 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
3 / 15

Jordan Elliott

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
4 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jordan Elliott
5 / 15

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
6 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
7 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Matt Munsell/AP2019
Jordan Elliott
8 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
9 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
10 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
11 / 15

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jordan Elliott
12 / 15

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson
Jordan Elliott
13 / 15

Jordan Elliott

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jordan Elliott
14 / 15

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
15 / 15

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Browns plan to utilize Elliott's quickness, which received a boost after he lost 30 pounds between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, from the three-technique. He developed a knack for breaking through blocks last season with Missouri and led all Tigers defenders with 10 tackles for a loss.

"He's a guy with quickness, penetrating ability and who was very disruptive at Missouri," Berry said. "He's a really good fit in our scheme. We like the guy's talent and like the guy's upside for our defense."

Phillips gives the Browns a reliable tackler as an inside linebacker, a position that also needed depth from the draft after the Browns departed with veterans Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey. He led the SEC in tackles last season and possesses an NFL-caliber level of speed, which is a necessity in the 4-3 defensive scheme Woods wants the Browns to keep from last season.

The Browns will give Phillips, who turned 21 at the beginning of April, ample time to develop, but he'll likely open the season in the mix for playing time alongside B.J. Goodson, Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki.

"We really liked the length, the speed and the ability to play in the system," Stefanski said. "Those linebackers have to run. You see him running in that system they play down there at LSU. You see him running down the sideline going to make great tackles. Just a high-effort, high-motor guy."

Photos: Jacob Phillips through the years

The Browns have selected Jacob Phillips in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacob Phillips
1 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
2 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Jacob Phillips
3 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Jacob Phillips
4 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jacob Phillips
5 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
6 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
7 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
8 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Jacob Phillips
9 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
10 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
11 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
12 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jacob Phillips
13 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
14 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
15 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rusty Costanza
Jacob Phillips
16 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rick Scuteri
Jacob Phillips
17 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Tyler Kaufman/Tyler Kaufman
Jacob Phillips
18 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
19 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ron Jenkins
Jacob Phillips
20 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Phillips also rounded out an SEC-heavy first two draft days for Cleveland. All four of the Browns' 2020 draft selections have come from SEC schools, and Phillips marked the 10th LSU selection in the draft's two days, tying Ohio State in 2016 for the most draft selections in the first three rounds of a draft.

Berry and Stefanski didn't enter the draft with a plan to focus on SEC talent, but the conference certainly gave the Browns what they looked for defensively on Day 2.

"We didn't go into this saying, 'Let's draft SEC players,'" Stefanski said. "Now, if you were only going to draft from one league, it'd probably make sense to draft from that league. It's just how it shook out. We're just looking high and low. We'll find a good player wherever they may be."

Related Content

news

Community events and activities from NFL Draft will 'leave a legacy' in Cleveland for years to come

The NFL Draft platform empowered the NFL, Cleveland Browns and local and national organizations to team up and create a positive impact in Northeast Ohio

news

Tommy Togiai 'blessed' to stay in Ohio, prove himself in DT competition

When Togiai, an Ohio State product, makes the trip up I-71 to Cleveland, he'll have an opportunity to carve a potentially significant rookie-season role

news

Anthony Schwartz ready to show he's 'not just a speed guy' in rookie season

Schwartz's ability to catch deep balls was well-documented at Auburn. In Cleveland, he believes his speed can be used in other ways to benefit the offense.

news

Demetric Felton eager to show Browns 'they got a steal' with his versatility

Felton is prepared for whatever roles the Browns hand him — whether it be as a running back, wide receiver or special teams asset

news

Breaking down the Browns' roster position-by-position after the 2021 NFL Draft

Here's how each position looks after the completion of the draft

news

By the Numbers: Breaking down the Browns' 2021 draft class

Here are some of the numbers that meant the most for each player in the Browns' eight-man rookie class

news

Cleveland Browns 2021 Draft Class

A full breakdown of the Browns' 8 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

news

What picks do the Browns have in 2022?

The 2021 NFL Draft has concluded, so what's ahead for 2022?

news

Browns put exclamation point on 'defensive lean' offseason with 2021 draft class

After the 2021 draft, the Browns defense boasts plenty of talent, depth and promises to be vastly improved

news

2021 Draft Analysis: Browns 'stayed true to the process' and ramped up versatility across the board

Cleveland added 5 defensive players and 3 offensive players in 2021 NFL Draft

news

Social media reacts to Browns' Day 3 selections of 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns added five players to the roster on the final day of the draft

news

6th Round: Browns select RB Demetric Felton with No. 211 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland uses its final pick of the draft on a running back

Advertising