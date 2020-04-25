Browns land SEC talents, focus on top defensive needs on Day 2

After patching their offensive line and tackling arguably their biggest team need in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry and honed in on fixing some of the biggest holes the Browns had on defense Friday on Day 2.

Cleveland selected safety Grant Delpit, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and linebacker Jacob Phillips with its three picks to finish the early rounds. All of them have an SEC-school background, and all will have a shot at making significant contributions to the Browns defense as rookies.

"We added three good players to the defense at all three levels," Stefanski said in his post-draft conference call with local reporters. "I think each one of them is a schematic fit for us in what we want to do. We wanted to add good players to our team, and it so happened that it was three players on the defense tonight."

Each of the draft picks addresses what were arguably the three biggest needs the Browns had on defense.