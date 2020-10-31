The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Las Vegas Raiders

Coming off of an incredible five-touchdown performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield that culminated in a game-winning drive to beat the Bengals, the Browns offense is riding high heading into Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They are going to have to stay red hot again Sunday in what could be another high-scoring affair in the cold, damp weather at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Raiders are 3-3 thanks in large part to the great play of their quarterback Derek Carr, but they have lost three of their last four due to an overly generous defense that has allowed 32.8 points per game this season, second-most in the NFL. This will be another test for a Browns offense that will once again be without stars Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Hooper. However, if there has been one consistent theme about this Kevin Stefanski-led team, it's that the next man up is always ready and comes through when needed.

As the AFC playoff picture has unfolded through the first seven weeks of the season, the Raiders are right in the mix with the Browns. Thus, this week has an even bigger importance than just a normal non-divisional game, so let's take a look at the Winning Mix to seal this big win.

1. Stay hot, Baker Mayfield: QB Rating > 100

Mayfield was cooking last week against the Bengals, at one point completing a Browns franchise-record 21 straight passes while leading the team on five consecutive touchdown drives (all of which ended in touchdown passes) to win the game. He finished that game with a quarterback rating of 135.6, the fourth time this season his rating has exceeded 100. The Browns are 4-0 in the games in which his quarterback rating tops 100 this year, and they have won 11 straight games dating back to 2018 when his rating is north of the century mark. In other words, the Browns go as Mayfield goes, and when he executes the way he did last week, well, they are basically unbeatable.

The Raiders have been incredibly generous to opposing quarterbacks this year, allowing 290 yards and 1.83 touchdowns passing per game on 65 percent completions with a quarterback rating of 99.7. The Raiders have allowed an opposing quarterback rating of 100-plus in two of their last three games, both of which were losses.