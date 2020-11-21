The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Philadelphia Eagles

The Browns did what good teams do in Week 10. They simply found a way to win.

It was not always pretty, due in large part to the weather at FirstEnergy Stadium, but the Browns executed when they had to and came out with a 10-7 victory that leaves them with a strong 6-3 record in 2020. As luck would have it, the 2020 NFL season boasts 15 teams with six wins or more through 10 weeks of the season, the first time that has happened in league history. Thus, the Browns need to continue their winning ways and must go 1-0 again this week against a Philadelphia Eagles team that is very dangerous despite their 3-5-1 record.

The Eagles have premier talent on both sides of the ball but have struggled to be consistent and are coming off of a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants. They are 0-2-1 against the AFC North thus far, with the lone tie coming against the Bengals, and the Browns will look to keep them winless in the inter-division battles. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is struggling, and keeping him in difficult situations will be a critical part of this week's winning mix.

1. Force the Eagles into 3rd-and-5 or more

In this week's Matchup to Watch, I highlighted the talented, but under-utilized, Eagles running back Miles Sanders who trails only our Nick Chubb by with an average of 6 yards per carry this season. Containing Sanders and the Eagles early down passing game will go a long way toward the Browns defense turning in a dominating performance on Sunday.

The Eagles did not convert a single third down on nine attempts in last week's loss to the Giants and are just 10-for-42 (23.8 percent) on third downs over the last four games of the season combined. Drilling down even further shows a team that really struggles in third-and-long situations. Over the last four games, the Eagles are four-for-29 (13.7 percent) on third downs of 5 yards or more.