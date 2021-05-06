Tommy Togiai 'blessed' to stay in Ohio, prove himself in DT competition

When Togiai, an Ohio State product, makes the trip up I-71 to Cleveland, he’ll have an opportunity to carve a potentially significant rookie-season role

May 06, 2021 at 04:24 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Tommy Togiai will never forget the smiles he saw from Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski when he received the news Saturday shortly after he was drafted.

Togiai, the defensive tackle from Ohio State, was coming to Cleveland. The Browns drafted him in the fourth round (132nd overall) and gave Togiai a chance to take his football roots up Interstate 71.

"You're a Cleveland Brown," Stefanski told him when Togiai picked up. He needed to hold the phone closer to his ear to hear his new coach — his family couldn't stop hollering behind him. "You just have to drive two hours up the road. We're excited to have you up here."

In Cleveland, Togiai hopes to be the same bully he became in his final season with the Buckeyes, when he recorded three sacks, 4.5 tackles for a loss in seven games and solidified his status as a player worthy of an NFL draft pick.

The Browns made that dream come true for Togiai.

"Just to be able to talk to the higher ups who are part of the organization is just a blessing," he said. "To be in Ohio and see the excitement they had in choosing me, I am just so blessed and grateful for them picking me."

Togiai will be staying in the state he's called home since 2018 when he played his first college season, but in Idaho — where he was raised — he remains one of the most promising football prospects in the history of the state.

He was named the 2017 Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year after he registered 93 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles to lead Highland High School to the state championship. He departed the school as a four-star recruit and received offers from Utah, USC, Oregon and Washington State, but the lure of joining the Buckeyes was strong enough to push him east.

"When I first made that decision to go to Ohio State, there are two NFL teams in Ohio so there was a possibility of that, but I never knew that this would happen," he said. "I'm excited just to get back to Ohio and get back to work."

Photos: Best of the 2021 NFL Draft

Check out the best photos of the draft in Cleveland by the Browns photo team

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
1 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
2 / 83

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns VIP Draft Party at the Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
3 / 83

Cleveland Browns VIP Draft Party at the Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
4 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Machine Gun Kelly during the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
5 / 83

Machine Gun Kelly during the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
6 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
7 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Play Football Town Hall promoted proper playing fundamentals and discussed the transferable skills that are building blocks to success in life on and off the field. Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development and LeCharles Bentley, NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development, shared life lessons learned from playing the game with Cleveland student-athletes and parents from more than 29 local schools.
8 / 83

The Play Football Town Hall promoted proper playing fundamentals and discussed the transferable skills that are building blocks to success in life on and off the field. Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development and LeCharles Bentley, NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development, shared life lessons learned from playing the game with Cleveland student-athletes and parents from more than 29 local schools.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 30, 2021.
9 / 83

The second day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 30, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns VIP Draft Party at the Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
10 / 83

Cleveland Browns VIP Draft Party at the Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The Rookie Tackle Showcase at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
11 / 83

The Rookie Tackle Showcase at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
12 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Browns Backers Check-In at Plank Road Tavern on April 28, 2021.
13 / 83

Browns Backers Check-In at Plank Road Tavern on April 28, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 30, 2021.
14 / 83

The second day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 30, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns VIP Draft Party at the Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
15 / 83

Cleveland Browns VIP Draft Party at the Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns hosted a special field groundbreaking ceremony April 30, 2021 at East Cleveland City Schools' Shaw Stadium.
16 / 83

The Cleveland Browns hosted a special field groundbreaking ceremony April 30, 2021 at East Cleveland City Schools' Shaw Stadium.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
17 / 83

Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns VIP Draft Party at the Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
18 / 83

Cleveland Browns VIP Draft Party at the Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
19 / 83

The first day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
20 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns hosted a special field groundbreaking ceremony April 30, 2021 at East Cleveland City Schools' Shaw Stadium.
21 / 83

The Cleveland Browns hosted a special field groundbreaking ceremony April 30, 2021 at East Cleveland City Schools' Shaw Stadium.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Third Round pick Anthony Schwartz tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
22 / 83

Browns 2021 Third Round pick Anthony Schwartz tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
In conjunction with the field dedication festivities, the partnership hosted volunteers for a community garden build at nearby Chambers Community Empowerment Complex. Led by the Cleveland Browns and funded by the NFL, the project will allow students to grow their own food at the location.
23 / 83

In conjunction with the field dedication festivities, the partnership hosted volunteers for a community garden build at nearby Chambers Community Empowerment Complex. Led by the Cleveland Browns and funded by the NFL, the project will allow students to grow their own food at the location.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The third day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
24 / 83

The third day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
25 / 83

The first day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
26 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Food Bank Distribution on April 27, 2021 in the Muni Lot.
27 / 83

Cleveland Food Bank Distribution on April 27, 2021 in the Muni Lot.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns hosted a special field groundbreaking ceremony April 30, 2021 at East Cleveland City Schools' Shaw Stadium.
28 / 83

The Cleveland Browns hosted a special field groundbreaking ceremony April 30, 2021 at East Cleveland City Schools' Shaw Stadium.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Browns Business Council pre draft party on April 26, 2021 in the home locker room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 83

Browns Business Council pre draft party on April 26, 2021 in the home locker room of FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
30 / 83

The first day of the Power of Sports Summit in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Chris Rose previews the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 83

Chris Rose previews the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
In conjunction with the field dedication festivities, the partnership hosted volunteers for a community garden build at nearby Chambers Community Empowerment Complex. Led by the Cleveland Browns and funded by the NFL, the project will allow students to grow their own food at the location.
32 / 83

In conjunction with the field dedication festivities, the partnership hosted volunteers for a community garden build at nearby Chambers Community Empowerment Complex. Led by the Cleveland Browns and funded by the NFL, the project will allow students to grow their own food at the location.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
33 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
34 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
35 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
36 / 83

Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns hosted a special field groundbreaking ceremony April 30, 2021 at East Cleveland City Schools' Shaw Stadium.
37 / 83

The Cleveland Browns hosted a special field groundbreaking ceremony April 30, 2021 at East Cleveland City Schools' Shaw Stadium.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
In conjunction with the field dedication festivities, the partnership hosted volunteers for a community garden build at nearby Chambers Community Empowerment Complex. Led by the Cleveland Browns and funded by the NFL, the project will allow students to grow their own food at the location.
38 / 83

In conjunction with the field dedication festivities, the partnership hosted volunteers for a community garden build at nearby Chambers Community Empowerment Complex. Led by the Cleveland Browns and funded by the NFL, the project will allow students to grow their own food at the location.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Third Round pick Anthony Schwartz tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
39 / 83

Browns 2021 Third Round pick Anthony Schwartz tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
40 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
41 / 83

Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Third Round pick Anthony Schwartz tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
42 / 83

Browns 2021 Third Round pick Anthony Schwartz tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
43 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fireworks at the close of the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
44 / 83

Fireworks at the close of the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Play Football Town Hall promoted proper playing fundamentals and discussed the transferable skills that are building blocks to success in life on and off the field. Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development and LeCharles Bentley, NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development, shared life lessons learned from playing the game with Cleveland student-athletes and parents from more than 29 local schools.
45 / 83

The Play Football Town Hall promoted proper playing fundamentals and discussed the transferable skills that are building blocks to success in life on and off the field. Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development and LeCharles Bentley, NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development, shared life lessons learned from playing the game with Cleveland student-athletes and parents from more than 29 local schools.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Machine Gun Kelly during the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
46 / 83

Machine Gun Kelly during the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Rookie Tackle Showcase at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
47 / 83

The Rookie Tackle Showcase at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
48 / 83

Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
49 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Rookie Tackle Showcase at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
50 / 83

The Rookie Tackle Showcase at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
51 / 83

Browns 2021 Second Round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
52 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland sign on April 27, 2021
53 / 83

The Cleveland sign on April 27, 2021

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 Third Round pick Anthony Schwartz tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.
54 / 83

Browns 2021 Third Round pick Anthony Schwartz tours the Berea Facility on May 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
55 / 83

The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
56 / 83

The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
57 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
58 / 83

The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
59 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
60 / 83

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
61 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
62 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns Backers Check-In at Plank Road Tavern on April 28, 2021.
63 / 83

Browns Backers Check-In at Plank Road Tavern on April 28, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
64 / 83

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
65 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
66 / 83

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
67 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
68 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
69 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
70 / 83

The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
71 / 83

The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
72 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
73 / 83

The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
74 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
75 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
76 / 83

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.
77 / 83

The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on May 1, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
78 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chris Rose previews the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
79 / 83

Chris Rose previews the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
80 / 83

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Food Bank Distribution on April 27, 2021 in the Muni Lot.
81 / 83

Cleveland Food Bank Distribution on April 27, 2021 in the Muni Lot.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Food Bank Distribution on April 27, 2021 in the Muni Lot.
82 / 83

Cleveland Food Bank Distribution on April 27, 2021 in the Muni Lot.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2021 NFL Draft helmets in front of FirstEnergy Stadium on April 5, 2021.
83 / 83

2021 NFL Draft helmets in front of FirstEnergy Stadium on April 5, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Related Links

Togiai is one of the best when it comes to the "work." Specifically, the work in the weight room.

Shortly after he was drafted, videos of him reaching 40 reps with the 225-pound bench press from Ohio State's pro day began circulating on social media. He finished nine reps short of tying the all-time Scouting Combine record of Stephen Paea in 2011, but he still possessed one of the strongest upper-bodies of all 2021 draft prospects.

One of his biggest tasks ahead will be translating that strength to the NFL trenches.

"I take big pride in that, just being able to be strong on the field and not letting O-linemen be able to move me," he said. "I take pride in that, being able to move my ground, push the line of scrimmage back and make plays in the backfield."

Togiai will look to prove that when he enters a competition for starting snaps in the interior defensive line, a group that contains four new players and is currently set to have new starters at each position.

In addition to Togiai, Jordan Elliott, Malik Jackson and Andrew Billings, who opted out of his first season with the Browns in 2020, will enter training camp as the top candidates. Malik McDowell, Sheldon Day, Damion Square and Marvin Wilson will also be in the competition and could secure a roster spot with a strong training camp.

Whoever wins the battle will be wedged between two Pro Bowl edge rushers in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The entire defensive line can benefit and learn from both players, and Togiai can't wait to see how they could improve his game.

"Just to be able to go in and learn from them, pick up tips from them and be able to play with them maybe side by side, it's just really exciting," he said. "I'm blessed with this opportunity to be able to learn from them, pick up anything I can and try to soak in all the information I can from them."

The opportunity for a fourth-round pick couldn't be much bigger, and Togiai won't have to go far to chase it.

"I love the state of Ohio," he said with a smile minutes after seeing the excitement from Browns personnel in drafting him. "And now, I am going to go to another (Ohio) city in Cleveland. I'm just really excited to get to work and get up there."

Related Content

news

Anthony Schwartz ready to show he's 'not just a speed guy' in rookie season

Schwartz's ability to catch deep balls was well-documented at Auburn. In Cleveland, he believes his speed can be used in other ways to benefit the offense.
news

Demetric Felton eager to show Browns 'they got a steal' with his versatility

Felton is prepared for whatever roles the Browns hand him — whether it be as a running back, wide receiver or special teams asset
news

Breaking down the Browns' roster position-by-position after the 2021 NFL Draft

Here's how each position looks after the completion of the draft
news

By the Numbers: Breaking down the Browns' 2021 draft class

Here are some of the numbers that meant the most for each player in the Browns' eight-man rookie class
news

Cleveland Browns 2021 Draft Class

A full breakdown of the Browns' 8 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

What picks do the Browns have in 2022?

The 2021 NFL Draft has concluded, so what's ahead for 2022?
news

Browns put exclamation point on 'defensive lean' offseason with 2021 draft class

After the 2021 draft, the Browns defense boasts plenty of talent, depth and promises to be vastly improved
news

2021 Draft Analysis: Browns 'stayed true to the process' and ramped up versatility across the board

Cleveland added 5 defensive players and 3 offensive players in 2021 NFL Draft
news

Social media reacts to Browns' Day 3 selections of 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns added five players to the roster on the final day of the draft
news

6th Round: Browns select RB Demetric Felton with No. 211 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland uses its final pick of the draft on a running back
news

5th Round: Browns select Georgia S Richard LeCounte III with No. 169 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland makes its 4th pick of Day 3 with 1 more to go
