Tommy Togiai 'blessed' to stay in Ohio, prove himself in DT competition

Togiai is one of the best when it comes to the "work." Specifically, the work in the weight room.

Shortly after he was drafted, videos of him reaching 40 reps with the 225-pound bench press from Ohio State's pro day began circulating on social media. He finished nine reps short of tying the all-time Scouting Combine record of Stephen Paea in 2011, but he still possessed one of the strongest upper-bodies of all 2021 draft prospects.

One of his biggest tasks ahead will be translating that strength to the NFL trenches.

"I take big pride in that, just being able to be strong on the field and not letting O-linemen be able to move me," he said. "I take pride in that, being able to move my ground, push the line of scrimmage back and make plays in the backfield."

Togiai will look to prove that when he enters a competition for starting snaps in the interior defensive line, a group that contains four new players and is currently set to have new starters at each position.

In addition to Togiai, Jordan Elliott, Malik Jackson and Andrew Billings, who opted out of his first season with the Browns in 2020, will enter training camp as the top candidates. Malik McDowell, Sheldon Day, Damion Square and Marvin Wilson will also be in the competition and could secure a roster spot with a strong training camp.

Whoever wins the battle will be wedged between two Pro Bowl edge rushers in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The entire defensive line can benefit and learn from both players, and Togiai can't wait to see how they could improve his game.

"Just to be able to go in and learn from them, pick up tips from them and be able to play with them maybe side by side, it's just really exciting," he said. "I'm blessed with this opportunity to be able to learn from them, pick up anything I can and try to soak in all the information I can from them."

The opportunity for a fourth-round pick couldn't be much bigger, and Togiai won't have to go far to chase it.