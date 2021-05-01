Social media reacts to Browns' Day 3 selections of 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns cemented their picks for their 2021 draft class by drafting five players to the roster on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Social media was active in breaking down each pick, and we captured all of the best reactions and analysis.
The Browns cemented their picks for their 2021 draft class by drafting five players to the roster on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Social media was active in breaking down each pick, and we captured all of the best reactions and analysis.
Cleveland added 5 defensive players and 3 offensive players in 2021 NFL Draft
Cleveland uses its final pick of the draft on a running back
Cleveland makes its 4th pick of Day 3 with 1 more to go
Hudson has watched Joe Thomas' film ever since he switched to the position in college. After being drafted by the Browns, he might get to hear from Thomas himself
Cleveland adds its 3rd player on Day 3
Togiai enters a DT room that will have plenty of competition for starting spots in 2021
Cleveland makes its 2nd pick in the 4th round and adds a Buckeye in the process
Formerly a defensive tackle, Hudson made the switch to offensive line early in his college career
ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes from the 2021 NFL Draft
Cleveland adds more depth to the offensive line